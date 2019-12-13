Angelina County deputy back home with family after wreck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County deputy is resting at home following a wreck with which he was involved Thursday night.
Captain Alton Lenderman said Deputy Ethan Strayley is dealing with some stiffness but is otherwise OK.
Strayley was on patrol and parked in front of a gas station on State Highway 103 east of Lufkin when a vehicle rear-ended him.
Lenderman said no dashcam video or store video would be released until the investigation is complete.
DPS is investigating the wreck.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a Houston hospital.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.