Central ISD board approves re-naming complex after longtime coach

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - A former state champion coach will be getting honored by Central ISD.
On Thursday night the Central ISD School board approved renaming the Bulldog Athletic complex, which contains the basketball gym, weight room, softball and baseball facilities, after Jack Lee.
Lee recently retired from the district after 40 years of service. He was a coach from 20 years and led the Bulldogs to the 1983 state championship. The district will have a formal ceremony on December 20 at 5:00 pm.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.