Dream Foundation grants wish for East Texan with terminal brain cancer

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - 29- year-old Justin Mowrey loves the outdoors, sports, and music, and was a hard worker. But now he is in hospice care with terminal brain cancer, and the Dream Foundation reached out to grant a wish for Mowrey.
On Wednesday, Mowrey received a package from the Dream Foundation. With mom, dad, his sister, and niece all gathered around in his bedroom, Justin opened the package filled with gifts and messages from heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold.
“Well, it meant a lot to us for somebody to care enough about him. They don’t know him, they’ve never met him, but for them to care and to take time out of their lives, because I’m sure they’re busy, and do a personal message, each of them, to him, meant a lot to us,” said Fran Mowrey, Justin’s mom. “More than words could say.”
According to their website, the Dream Foundation serves terminally-ill adults and their families by providing end-of-life dreams that offer inspiration, comfort, and closure.
“I wasn’t sure if either, if anything would happen, but they have connections and were able to get ahold of these guys and just made it happen,” Fran said. “And made it happen quickly.”
His father noticed a change in his demeanor.
“We just saw, I mean his spirits were lifted and I know he enjoyed it,” said Jerry Mowrey.
Justin’s mom said she had written letters to other organizations but it was difficult to hear anything back.
“The Dream Foundation, without them, I know this wouldn’t have happened,” Fran said. “It wouldn’t have, so they were fantastic.”
Mom and dad gave accolades to the band.
“What Avenged Sevenfold did with this gift, you know, speaks volumes,” his mom said.
“We saw it lifted Justin up, it lifted us up. It’s so good to see generosity of people,” Jerry added.
Justin’s motto is, “Make it happen,” and it certainly looks like he is continuing to make it happen. To learn more about the Dream Foundation, or to donate, you can visit their website at https://www.dreamfoundation.org/
