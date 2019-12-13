First Alert: A mild and dry weekend lies ahead before rain returns by Monday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Temperatures will moderate a bit as we head into the weekend as both our overnight lows and daytime highs get a tad milder with each passing day. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny on Saturday before some thicker clouds start to roll back in by Sunday and the second half of your weekend.
Those thicker clouds will produce some rain showers and a few thunderstorms on Monday when our next weather maker and cold front come calling.
Rainfall amounts look to be far less than what we had this past Tuesday. We are looking at a quarter to perhaps a half-an-inch of rainfall on average before the cold front moves through and scours out the moisture by Monday afternoon.
Behind the frontal passage, expect the skies to clear out as a fresh batch of cooler, drier air returns for the middle part of next week.
This will set the stage for a couple of light freezes by the time we transition toward the middle of next week. Thankfully, we will have plenty of sunshine, which means afternoons will be seasonally cool, much like what we had this week.
Another western storm could bring us another shot of some rain by next Friday before clearing out by the following weekend before Christmas.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.