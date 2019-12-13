Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Dallas over Detroit 122-111 in Mexico City on Thursday night. Seth Curry scored a season-high 30 off the bench for the Mavericks. Dallas improved to 17-7 to match its best 24-game start in five years. Andre Drummond led Detroit with 23 points and 15 rebounds.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kevin Love hit a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation and finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied past the San Antonio Spurs 117-109 in overtime to stop an eight-game losing streak. Love had 10 points in the fourth quarter and OT to help Cleveland win for the first time since Nov. 23 against Portland. It was San Antonio’s third straight overtime game. The Spurs won the previous two.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams have the momentum Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys crave going into a rematch of a divisional playoff game from last season. But the Cowboys have control of their playoff fate despite seven losses in 10 games. The Rams need help if they're going to defend their NFC title. LA visits Dallas on Sunday as the first team out of the conference playoff race with three games remaining. The Cowboys are tied with Philadelphia for the NFC East lead. The Rams beat the Cowboys 30-22 in the divisional round last season.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have some very simple math to clinch their first AFC South title since 2008 and their second playoff berth in three seasons. Sweeping the Houston Texans is the key. The Titans and Texans are tied atop the division with matching 8-5 records. Houston has the tiebreaker with a better record in the AFC. These teams meet in Nashville on Sunday and again on the final day of the regular season in Houston. A sweep by either team would clinch the AFC South. That's a division title the Texans have won three of the past five seasons.
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons came off the bench to score 15 points to carry Abilene Christian to a 105-36 win over Howard Payne. Payten Ricks had 14 points for Abilene Christian (5-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.