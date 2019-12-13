‘Jacks, Ladyjacks return home for weekend action

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After a week of finals and practice adjustments due to the coliseum being set up for graduation, the SFA men’s and women’s teams return home for games Saturday and Sunday night.
The SFA men have not played since last Saturday when they lost by 10 to Alabama. Next up for the men is the University of Louisiana Monroe. Under head coach Kyle Keller te 'Jacks have started a good rivalry with the Warhawks. ULM has a 2-1 series lead since Keller joined SFA but in the 10 previous meetings SFA is up 7-3.
“They’ve whopped us,” Keller said. “Of the three years we’ve played them we have only won once on a buzzer beater. It is someone we respect and we know we will have our hands full. It will not be a normal week. You hope on Saturday they will not be drained from studying all week and taking test.”
The Ladyjacks will return to the floor on Sunday at 2 pm against LSU Shreveport. The Ladyjacks had a big win last weekend over Central Christian College. The game saw junior Marissa Banfield hit seven 3-pointers which tied a school record for threes in a game. Banfield is currently 9th in the nation in 3 point FG percentage. The team is also coming off of winning a recent tournament at the Univeristy of Nevada.
“We learned from those games how to play hard and how to compete,” Banfield said. “That was our fist time to win a championship so now we know what it takes. I think we grew as a team there and it was a huge step for us.”
Sunday’s game is the last game before the Southland Conference schedule starts next Wednesday in Houston at HBU.
“After those two loses to Oklahoma and Central Florida I was a little concerned with where the team was,” SFA Women’s coach Mark Kellogg said. “I thought we rebounded and had a good few games in Nevada. I feel like we have taken some steps and are in a good place right now. I learned a lot about our team I think in the last 10 days that I feel good about but in no way do I think we have arrived to where we need to be at the end of the season.”
