Lufkin police fulfill 6-year-old boy’s birthday wish

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department gave a 6-year-old boy with dreams of working in law enforcement when he grows up a birthday surprise he won’t soon forget on Monday.
According to a post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page, it all started last month when Lt. David Campbell was taking a dinner break at a local restaurant.
A couple approached him and said that their neighbor, a little boy named Rickey Newman, loves police and dreams of becoming one someday, the Facebook post stated. They went on to tell him that Rickey’s birthday, which he shares with Kamdyn, his twin sister, was coming up.
“They asked Lt. Campbell if he could help make it extra special by surprising Rickey with a visit,” the Facebook post stated.
Davielle Newman, Rickey and Kamdyn’s mom, told her children that there was a surprise coming. She added that they wondered what it was all week long.
“On Monday, with the help of Rickey's mom Davielle and his thoughtful neighbors, Lt. Campbell and Officer Scott Wilcox gave Rickey a birthday surprise he'll never forget,” the Facebook post stated. “Following his first-class tour of a patrol vehicle, Rickey got to take a ride.”
Davielle said that when Campbell showed up at their home, Rickey got excited and shouted, “It’s the police! It’s the police.”
Rickey’s mom said her son has become a bit of a celebrity at his school because of the Facebook post. She added that he keeps telling his friends that the Lufkin PD officers were “awesome.”
Kamdyn liked all the excitement as well, Davielle said. She said her daughter has been saying she wants to be a “doctinarian,” or a veterinarian when she grows up. Now after the visit by the two Lufkin police officers, Kamdyn is saying that she wants to be both a “doctinarian” and a police officer.
Rickey, who has cerebral palsy, was a premature baby, and he only weighed 3 pounds when he was born, the Facebook post stated. Davielle said he hasn’t let that slow him down a bit.
“The police are all he talks about,” Davielle said. “We have to get him a new police costume every year.”
Davielle said that Campbell asked if he could drop by and have lunch with Rickey every once in a while.
“Rickey is an inspiration to all of us! We hope to see him make that dream of becoming an officer a reality one day,” the Facebook post stated. “Happy birthday Rickey and Kamdyn!”
