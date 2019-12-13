Make sure your Poinsettia is getting the right care

Starting the first week of October (for an eight- to 10-week period) the plant must be kept in total darkness for 14 continuous hours each night. Keep the plant in darkness by moving it to a closet or covering it with a large box. During this period, the plant must also then receive six to eight hours of bright sunlight daily. Depending on the response time of the cultivar, the plant will come into full “bloom” during November or December.