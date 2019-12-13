2nd Day of Christmas on East Texas Kitchen: 2 guest chefs

GF Default - New Zealand Pavlova by Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard
By Stephanie Frazier | December 13, 2019 at 12:05 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 12:05 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We are counting down the days of Christmas on East Texas Kitchen, East Texas Now and East Texas Weekend!

On the first day of Christmas, we gave you “one live cooking special” with Mama Steph and some of her friends, like Sydney Shadrix who cooked along with her!

On the second day of Christmas, we are sharing “two guest chefs” and the recipes they shared that we think would be great on a holiday table. This will be a fun throwback!

First, Bear Creek’s Robbie Shoults, on one of his first appearances with us on East Texas Kitchen.

He made a delicious recipe for “decorated corn,” a fantastic twist on corn casserole you’ll want to add to your table.

Tap here for the decorated corn recipe.

Next, we have a recipe from Chef Simon Webster, owner of Sabor a Pasion. This is a gorgeous dessert, and it can be topped with whatever fruit you find in your produce section all year long.

New Zealand Pavlova by Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard

You can see the pavlova recipe at this link.

