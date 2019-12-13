Tanners 21 best Frito pie by David Wallace

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a fun recipe that you will enjoy all season long! Warming and delicious.
"Sometime during the upcoming Holidays, you will probably host a house full of kids. Even adults will love this simple, easy, and delicious recipe that only needs three ingredients.
All you really need is some chili, cheddar cheese, and single -serving-size bags of Fritos corn chips. Open each bag, add some hot chili, and top with cheese.
Use plastic spoons and you have no dishes to wash! I call this TANNERS 21 BEST FRITO PIE.
You can buy chili or make it with just three ingredients: 1 pound of ground meat, 2 cups tomato sauce, and one envelope of chili seasonings mix.
Maybe you think you have the best chili recipe. I’ll give you my recipe, but I have one secret ingredient that makes any chili better! One tablespoon of SMOOTH CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER will tame the acidic tomato and sweeten the fruit like vine-ripened. The peanut butter will eliminate the need for adding a thickener and keep leftovers from separating after refrigerating. No red grease on top of cold chili.
It also makes a more mellow chili, without adding any beans! Try it with my chili recipe or yours. It’s great and it’s our secret!
TANNERS 21 BEST FRITO PIE
1 lb of ground meat (beef, pork, turkey, or any combination)
1 Chili seasoning package (I use 2 tblsp of chili powder, 1tblsp ground cumin,
and 1 tsp garlic powder)
2 8oz cans of tomato sauce (I like 1 can sauce and 1 14.5 oz can diced)
1 cup diced onions and 2 cups water
1 good tablespoon smooth creamy peanut butter (NEVER use chunky PB)
Brown meat in a 2 quart sauce pan. Add onions after meat is browned. Add seasonings, water, and can tomatoes or tomato sauce. Bring to low boil, stirring often. Add peanut butter. Turn down chili temp to low heat setting and dissolve(melt) peanut butter. Salt and pepper to taste. Good now, even better tomorrow. Make individual Frito pies, served in the opened Frito bags and use plastic spoons. Easy clean-up!
