Sheriff: Deputy injured in wreck while on patrol

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County deputy has been injured after getting hit in his car while he was stopped on the shoulder of the road on State Highway 103.
Sheriff Greg Sanches said his deputy was on patrol and parked on the eastbound shoulder when, for an unknown reason, a driver drove onto the shoulder and hit the car from behind.
The wreck is near Herty Baptist Church.
TxDOT is warning drivers to prepare for delays in the area.
Sanches said the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle had been taken to a hospital for injuries. The deputy, Ethan Strayley, checked out of the hospital Thursday night. The driver of the other vehicle will be taken by helicopter to a Houston hospital, Sanches said.
