UTSA faces Texas-Permian Basin

SENIOR STUDS: UTSA's Jhivvan Jackson, Atem Bior and Byron Frohnen have combined to score 46 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Roadrunners scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Through nine games, UTSA's Jhivvan Jackson has connected on 29.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.