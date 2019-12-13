WEBXTRA: Alabama-Coushatta tribe seeks continued support for gaming bill

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe in Livingston is seeking continued support for a federal bill that will allow the Polk County reservation to continue its gaming operation of electronic bingo.
The reservation is one of two in Texas seeking passage of House Resolution 759.
This summer it passed 100 percent in the house, allowing it to move to the Senate. The federal legislation is written to clarify the tribes’ sovereign rights to game and will also end the decades of litigation between the tribes and the State of Texas.
Cities, counties, chambers and civic organizations in deep East Texas have passed resolutions to support the bill’s passage.
Still, some have not, including Nacogdoches County. Also, Gov.Greg Abbott is outspoken against gaming.
Members of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe asked for support of gaming, which they call an economic issue, before the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce at a Friday morning breakfast.
