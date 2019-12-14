Angelina County’s Shop With a Cop program begins

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Today, the “Shop With a Cop” program began at Walmart.
The Angelina County’s Sheriff Department teamed up with Santa’s elves to bring joy to underprivileged children in our community. The children met their cop and shopped around the store for items on their wish list.
This is the fifth year that the program has been around and it continues to grow.
Angelina County Investigator Serena Holland says, “It is a community outreach for our children who specifically need Christmas. It is a great program, funds are donated and gives a chance for kids to come in contact with law enforcement positive way. Also, they can get presents that they may not ordinarily get.”
Anyone that would like to donate or be a part of “Shop with a Cop”, can reach out to Jana Thompson.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.