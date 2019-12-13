Attorney addresses damage to Angelina County airport equipment

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Airport is without an instrument landing system, something used to help pilots land safely.
According to documents released from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on Nov. 2 to a possible vehicle crash at the end of the airport runway where the equipment was located.
Those documents show the call ended with prominent Lufkin attorney Mike Love receiving a public intoxication citation, a Class C misdemeanor. Love told KTRE News that he has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Angelina County Airport manager Gary Letney said airport runways are meant for aircraft, not passenger vehicles.
“The car was coming this way,” said Letney as he points to a 5,600-foot-long, 100-foot-wide runway, where, according to Letney, something unusual occurred around 11:55 at night on Nov. 2.
"The sheriff gave me a call that Mike Love had ran off the end of the runway in his car, Letney said.
Mike Love is a prominent Lufkin attorney, an owner of planes, and a financial backer of the airport air show and the Lufkin fireworks show.
Letney showed KTRE News tracks across an open field from the 2016 Mercedes Benz that he said Love was driving. Pieces of the car can be found, too.
Letney said he called Love a few hours after the accident occurred.
(He was) “Very remorseful and could not really explain what happened,” Letney said.
Deputies presented Love a citation.
“We issued a citation for public intoxication. It’s a Class C misdemeanor, which is a fine only,” explained Captain Alton Lenderman, with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
Love said he has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Damage was found at the end of the runway to an instrument landing system belonging to the Federal Aviation Administration.
“And it did, you know, a fair amount of damage,” Letney said. “The FAA tells us it was about $100,000 in damage.”
The East Texas News reached out to the FAA.
Its spokesperson, Lynn Lunsford, responded, “We’re still assessing the damage and the cost to repair or replace the equipment. The FAA is a civil agency, so we have no authority to pursue criminal action. That would be a matter for law enforcement.”
Law enforcement said no damage complaint has been filed.
Angelina County has no damages to seek against Mike Love, Letney said.
“We just decided to let the FAA pursue it, which they have, and he’s going to pay his share of the damages, so we don’t foresee any problem.”
Mike Love returned a phone call to the East Texas News confirming that he will pay for the damages, whatever the amount may be.
In a text to the East Texas News, Love wrote, “My family lost our father on October 6th. ... I went to the airport to think about remember and mourn my father, and while I was there. I accidentally damaged some equipment with my car. I am taking care of the damage. I was given a citation for public intoxication. I wasn’t intoxicated, but don’t fault the officer. I have pled ‘not guilty’ to the citation and expect it be resolved soon.”
Love also stated, “My father and I were very close. Aviation was a huge part of my father’s life. He was very involved with the local EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) and founded Angelina Flying Club (a local charity dedicated to helping people learn to fly)."
Gary Letney, the airport manager, said he’s talking with the FAA about replacing the instrument landing system with an upgraded system that will not cost the county.
During the wait, Letney said pilots’ GPS systems perform at an equal level to the instrument landing system, so there hasn’t been any disruption of service.
