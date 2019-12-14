Carthage, Paul Pewitt headed to state after Friday night victories

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - After a long season and two hard fought games on Friday the 13th, two East Texas teams claimed their place in state playoff games.
The Carthage Bulldogs are headed back to the state championship after beating Lampasas in a nail biter: 49-42, needing a stop late in the game to pull it off. Bulldogs spoiled the opening drive for the the Badgers when Ja’Von King picked off the Badgers for the pick six, an offensive score and Carthage led 14-0.
But Lampasas would storm back to score 20 unanswered points as the scoring fest was underway, this would come down to the last possession with Carthage leading 49-42, the defense of the Bulldogs hold their ground and escape Randall Reed Stadium with the win and a trip to AT&T Stadium. Their next game is for the state crown in 4A division I, The unbeaten Bulldogs will play a very good Waco La Vega squad on Friday at 11 a.m.
Paul Pewitt Brahams would score 24 straight after falling behind 18-8 to East Bernard, Brahma’s Kadrien Johnson began the rally with a 25 yard TD run, while QB Cross Holder would complete the two point play. East Bernard had no answer for Pewitt, who’d go on to win 24-18, scoring 16 straight for the win and a trip to the state championship, to play Gunter. Game time is 7 p.m. next Thursday night.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.