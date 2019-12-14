Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TEXAS-OFFICER KILLED
Funeral set for Texas sergeant amid anger over initial bond
HOUSTON (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Houston-area police sergeant who was killed this week while trying to arrest a suspect during a traffic stop, officials announced Friday. The details of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan’s funeral come as law enforcement agencies and police unions expressed anger the suspect charged in her death was initially given a bond following his arrest. That bond was later revoked as the charge was upgraded to capital murder. Sullivan’s funeral service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Church Houston. It is the same church where the funeral service was held Thursday for a Houston police sergeant killed Dec. 7 while responding to a domestic violence call.
IMMIGRATION DETENTION-HEALTH CARE
Report: Whistleblower says ICE denied healthcare to migrants
HOUSTON (AP) — A whistleblower report provided to BuzzFeed News alleges U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has “systematically provided inadequate medical and mental health care” to detained migrants. That's led to complications that included the removal of part of an 8-year-old boy's forehead. The report renewed harsh criticism from migrant advocates and Democrats of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. The Trump administration has already been derided for reports of squalid conditions in packed cells and crying children left to fend for themselves after being taken from their parents.
HOUSTON CITY COUNCIL-RAPPER
Rapper Scarface in runoff for Houston City Council seat
HOUSTON (AP) — Brad Jordan, better known as Scarface from the Houston rap group The Geto Boys, is in a runoff for a Houston City Council seat Saturday. Jordan says he knows celebrity got him this far in the race, but the 49-year-old rapper is hoping he can persuade those who have already backed him to turn out to vote again on Saturday because he's a serious candidate. Jordan faces 66-year-old Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, who sits on the Houston Community College Board of Trustees and the executive committee of the local NAACP.
ROMANCE FRAUD SCHEME
Virginia man convicted in $3 million romance fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal grand jury has convicted a 34-year-old Virginia man of helping to swindle women across the country out of nearly $3 million in a fraud scheme. Prosecutors say Henry Asomani, of Dumfries, Virginia, used proceeds collected from unknown co-conspirators, who contacted people who had posted ads on online dating sites, or through their Facebook pages. They persuaded the victims to invest in non-existent businesses. Asomani was convicted Friday in federal court in Missouri. Besides Missouri, other victims live in New Jersey, Alaska, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Kansas, and Iowa.
BC-US-TEXAS PRISONER TERROR CONVICTION
Federal prisoner found guilty on terror charges for 2nd time
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say an East African man imprisoned in Texas for terrorism has been convicted of trying to recruit fellow prisoners to join the Islamic State group and plan attacks in the United State. A jury found 45-year-old Mohamed Ibrahim Ahmed guilty of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and making a false statement to the FBI. The Friday decision follows a seven-day trial during which Ahmed represented himself. In 2013, a federal judge in New York sentenced Ahmed to more than nine years in prison after the Eritrea-born man pleaded guilty to conspiring to support terrorism.
TEXAS BEACHES-HORSE MANURE
Council: Horse manure still OK on Texas city's beaches
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — In a win for Texas horseback riders, the Galveston City Council won't implement a requirement for people to pick up horse manure left behind on public beaches. The council decided Thursday not to change its policy on pet waste at the beach after horse enthusiasts argued that the animals' droppings are harmless. One veterinarian even brought a bag of manure to the council meeting and put her hand inside of it as she made her case against the proposal. Lea Fistein says: “It's really the only feces I would touch with my hands.”
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-BRAZILIANS
Brazilians arrive in waves at the US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A patchwork of Trump administration policies has virtually ended asylum for migrants from Central America but left what immigration officials call “loopholes” open to migrants from non-Spanish speaking countries. In New Mexico and West Texas, that's led to an unexpected trend: Brazilians now make up about a quarter of the migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents. This week, a top immigration official vowed to stop “catch and release” of Brazilian migrants after more than 18,000 were apprehended on the Southwest Border in the past year.
TEXAS GIRL-LIFE SUPPORT
Judge delays decision on removing Texas baby's life support
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge newly assigned to decide if a Texas hospital can remove a 10-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes said Thursday she was allowing for more time for a facility to be found that would take Tinslee Lewis. Judge Sandee Bryan Marion said at the hearing in Fort Worth that she would decide by at least Jan. 2 if Cook Children's Medical Center could remove life support. Doctors at the Fort Worth hospital had planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas’ “10-day rule,” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors who say life-sustaining treatment should be stopped.
BORDER-BABY BOOM
Officers report busy night of births at US border checkpoint
COLUMBUS, N.M. (AP) — It was a busy night for officers stationed at a U.S. border checkpoint in New Mexico, where three women in labor turned up for help in a matter of hours. One woman arrived in a Mexican ambulance and officers at the Columbus port of entry provided an obstetrical kit for the emergency delivery. A U.S. ambulance crew was able to transport the second woman to a hospital before she gave birth. The last woman arrived before 5 a.m., only to drop to the sidewalk and go into delivery. Customs and Border Protection officers helped deliver the baby girl. The head of the Columbus port of entry commended the officers for their quick responses.
AP-US-MISTAKEN-DEPOSIT-MILLIONS
Bank mistakenly deposits $37M into Texas woman's account
DALLAS (AP) — A clerical error by her bank made a North Texas woman a millionaire for a day. KTVT-TV reports when Dallas resident Ruth Balloon checked her bank account earlier this week, it had some extra money in it: $37 million extra to be exact. Balloon had wanted to believe “someone really gifted us with that $37 million” but she knew it was too good to be true. Her husband called their bank, LegacyTexas, which informed the couple the extra money wasn’t a Christmas miracle but a mistake. The bank apologized and took the money back.