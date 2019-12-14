Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The American Legion Auxiliary 113 of Lufkin held its “Wreaths Across America” ceremony this morning at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Many people came out to the Garden of Memories, while the Arlington Cemetery ceremony was being held at the same time.
“It was a beautiful ceremony," Vice President of the ALA 113 Patrica Banks says, "Just remembering all the lives that were given for our freedom so that their families realize that they’re never forgotten.”
This is the first year they have had more than enough wreaths to cover all the veteran’s graves.
“This program turned out phenomenally. It has been the best one that we have done so far and we have been doing it for a few years now", Commander Michelle Scuito said. “We have a huge veteran community in Angelina County. So, it should mean a lot to all of us that many of our community members went and served their country.”
The American Legion Auxiliary of Lufkin is very involved in the community. They encourage people to reach out to them at ‘Angelina County-- Wreaths Across America’ Facebook page.
