Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Our clear skies will stick around for the first half of our evening which will allow temperatures to drop fairly quickly into the lower 50s just before midnight. After midnight, cloud cover will spill back into East Texas so expect to wake up with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 40s with a few areas of patchy fog possible once again. A warm front moves through East Texas during the first half of our Sunday, bringing some breezy southerly winds and temperatures ranging in the 70s for most of East Texas during the afternoon. A few showers will try to develop during the afternoon/evening tomorrow, but the real rainmaker arrives overnight into early Monday as a strong cold front races through the area. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along and just ahead of the cold front as it moves through East Texas. A few stronger storms could be possible in Deep East Texas during the later morning/early afternoon hours as conditions become a bit more favorable for stronger storms to develop. The primary threat with these storms still appears to be isolated damaging wind gusts and quarter size hail. Behind the front, temperatures will drop throughout the day on Monday before plunging into the lower 30s by Tuesday morning. Morning lows will remain at or below freezing for the middle part of the next week for a majority of the area, but skies will remain dry and mostly clear. Mostly cloudy skies return to East Texas briefly on Friday before a weak cold front arrives later in the evening. A few showers and thundershowers possible with this next front before clearing out by next weekend.