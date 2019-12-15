Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 AM. Be sure to use extra caution on the roadways. Temperatures today will be unseasonably warm, in the mid-70s. Winds will be breezy and we will see partly sunny skies. Overnight we are expecting showers to start to move into East Texas. This rain will carry over into the start of your day on Monday. Tomorrow we will reach our high of 55 degrees early, and will cool to the mid-40s by the afternoon. Most of this wet weather will be gone by the early afternoon for our northern counties and by the start of the evening for southern counties. For most of us, the potential for severe weather is low, but Deep East Texas does have the potential for seeing a few isolated thunderstorms. Once the cold front passes we will be clear, sunny and dry. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all be in the 50s. Friday, we will see a bit more cloud cover and we do have a slight chance of seeing a few showers move through. We will dry back out and be sunny for the start of next weekend.