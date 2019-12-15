Third Day of Christmas: 3 anchor recipes

(KLTV/KTRE) - There are so many great cooks among the staff in our newsrooms that it was difficult to narrow it down to three today! But we did it for our East Texas Kitchen Third Day of Christmas Recipes!
Check out these recipes from Anissa Centers, Jennifer Kielman, and Erika Bazaldua:
“I love this cornbread dressing because a) Southern cornbread (duh) and b) it’s a true family recipe,” says KLTV 7 Anchor Anissa Centers. “When most people talk about family recipes, they’re referencing recipes that have been in their families for generations. Those are great but for me this is a family recipe because it’s a recipe my husband and I found together years ago, when we started searching for a dressing that we both liked. That’s what marriage is supposed to be —a joining of people who choose to be family and who are willing to take the time to find ways to make one another happy, without sacrificing who you are, at your core. With that in mind, I introduce you to Miss Bettie’s Cornbread Dressing. P.S. for the sake of honesty, I admit that I use store bought biscuits.”
Ingredients
- 3 pans cornbread (usually cooked in a 10 in iron skillet)
- 6 to 8 biscuits (homemade... refrigerator biscuits would change the flavor)
- 4 boiled eggs
- 1 pkg. chicken breast tenders (bag actually, has a couple dozen in them)
- 1 can chicken broth
- oregano, to taste
- basil, to taste
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup vermouth cooking wine
- 4 celery stalks (use inner stalks for tenderness and best flavor)
- 1 medium onion (Vidalia, if can be found)
- 1/8 cup poultry seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Make three pans of cornbread, using your favorite cornbread recipe. Make one batch of biscuits.. Boil four eggs. Pour can of chicken broth in a large pot. Add chicken tenders, and fill the pan the rest of the way with water to cover the chicken. Add the 1/2 cup of vermouth (the kind you buy in the grocery store) and sprinkle in some oregano, basil, salt and pepper (however much you like). Stir it all up. Cook chicken tenders over medium heat until done. Save the broth after the chicken is cooked.
Run it through a strainer to get rid of the bits of foam and fat that accumulate while the chicken is cooking. Chop the celery and onion, and mash the eggs with a potato masher. Crumble the cornbread and biscuits into a very large container to have room for mixing. (If you use the disposable aluminum pan you won’t have to wash it!) Add the mashed eggs and the celery and onion to the bread mixture, and mix well. Tear the chicken tenders into bite sized pieces (throwing away and suspicious, rubbery bits).
Add the chicken to the mixture and mix well. Sprinkle poultry seasoning, black pepper and salt over mixture and mix well. Just before cooking, add enough chicken broth to THOROUGHLY moisten the mixture. Stir it up good to make sure the whole mixture gets wet! Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, then check to see if brown. If not, continue to cook until top is slightly brown. (Time depends on quantity of dressing.)
“I love this recipe. It’s so perfect on a cold day. And, it’s even better when it’s straight out of the oven and lathered in good ol' butter,” says KLTV 7 Anchor Jennifer Kielman. “My son loves to help me bake in the kitchen. This is one of the first things he’s helped me with. Makes it special. It’s also delicious! So many people ask me for this recipe. I’m excited I get to share it with you.”
- 4 ripe bananas, peeled and mashed
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons milk
- Dash of cinnamon
Method
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees and grease one loaf pan
- Mix sugar, oil, egg, vanilla, buttermilk, and bananas in a mixing bowl.
- Add in flour, soda, and salt.
- Pour into the pan.
- Bake for 45 to 60 minutes.
- Cool and remove from the pan.
“This is a recipe my mother and I love making in big batches every holiday,” says KLTV 7 Anchor Erika Bazaldua. “It’s the perfect item to bring to parties, to add to any gift basket, or to have warm and ready on Christmas morning. But a word of caution, it’s addicting! Merry Christmas from the Bazalduas!”
Ingredients
- 1 cup of butter
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 3/4 cup light Karo syrup
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tps. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 4-5 bags of lightly buttered popcorn
Method:
- Heat oven to 240 degrees.
- Heat butter, brown sugar, and syrup over stove until boil. Boil for five minutes.
- Add salt, baking soda, and vanilla extract.
- Pop 4-5 bags of popcorn and add to aluminum pan. Pour mixture over popcorn and stir.
- Heat in over for 1 hour, stirring and breaking up clumps every 15 minutes.
