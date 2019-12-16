East Texas Ag News: Pruning safe through March for most shrubs and woody trees

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - County extension agents in Overton want to remind you you don’t have to do major pruning in December.
Most woody trees and shrubs can be safely pruned from now through early march.
If you’re wondering if you need to prune or not: Some reasons to prune include removing dead or winter-killed or diseased or insect-injured wood, another reason is to get rid of branches broken by heavy winds.
You’ll want to avoid severe pruning and don’t ever leave stubs on your wood.
Stubs don’t heal properly and they actually invite insects and disease. Plants which bloom in early spring, like azaleas, should be pruned after they flower.
Plants that bloom later in the spring and summer can be pruned during wintertime.
Roses are pruned in mid-February except for spring-only bloomers which are cut back after spring flowering.
