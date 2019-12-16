First Alert: Brisk, north winds to bring back the chill to East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The rain and storms have left the scene now that the cold front has blown through the Piney Woods.
In the wake of the cold front, gusty, north winds have led to plummeting temperatures, which means jacket weather will be back in session.
Look for clearing skies overnight as lows bottom out near freezing. Despite the mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, it will be a chilly day as a result of those gusty, north winds, which will keep a chill in the air all day long. Highs will only reach the upper 40′s to near 50.
Once the winds subside, we will be in store for a couple of light freezes on Wednesday and Thursday mornings as those cold starts give way to cool afternoons.
Sky conditions will remain mostly clear Tuesday and Wednesday before clouds start to roll back in on Thursday. Eventually those clouds will produce a few rain showers as we head into Friday.
Once this end of week disturbance moves through, we will clear out and enjoy some seasonally cool temperatures for next weekend and the days leading up to Christmas.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.