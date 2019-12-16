First steps in major U.S. 59 flyover construction project completed, TxDOT Lufkin says

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The preliminary stages of a flyover construction project in Nacogdoches have been completed, according to a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Lufkin District spokesperson.
Construction has begun just south of State Highway 7, moving southward over State Loop 224, and will connect directly back to U.S. Highway 59 southbound.
Rhonda Oaks, a spokesperson for TxDOT Lufkin, said the first steps of preparing the land for road construction.
“As of this week, we have completed preparing the right of ways along this path, as well as our drainage structures that will meet the roadway,” Oaks explained.
Construction crews are also preparing the first eight spans of the northbound and southbound pilings, or bridge posts, for the flyover, Oaks said.
“Which is exciting, because [drivers] will be able to see those going up as well,” she added. “It’s moving along quite well. I know the holiday will slow us a little bit, as will the weather, but we’re doing really well.”
Once the project is completed, Oaks said U.S. 59 will be up to interstate standards; it will also have non-stop access from State Loop 224 to U.S. 59. Frontage roads will be constructed along both sides of State Loop 224, along with a few overpasses.
The cost of the project is little more than $86.1 million and the project should take close to 4 years to complete, Oaks said.
