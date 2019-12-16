Man injured after being run over by tractor in Alto

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - A man was injured after being run over by a tractor in Alto Sunday.
According to Alto Police, it happened in the 300 block of Elkhart St.
Police said the man was run over by a tractor that was left in gear. They said his left leg and pelvic area was run over.
The man was taken to the hospital and police said he received two fractures on both sides of his pelvic area.
They said doctors are confident that the man will recover without surgery.
