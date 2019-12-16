Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a tornado watch out for Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Newton, Jasper, and Tyler counties until 6 PM. Showers will continue throughout this afternoon as temperatures fall to the low 40s. It does look like the rain will start to dry up in the early afternoon for northern counties and in the evening for southern counties. Winds will be breezy, which will make it feel even chillier outside. Overnight we will be below freezing so be sure to bring in any of your pets and plants and cover your outdoor plumbing. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be similar days with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be our next best chance of seeing a few showers move through East Texas out ahead of another cold front. For your weekend we will be sunny and in the mid 60s.