Museum of East Texas has guests in awe during Family Day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - While it may have felt more like Christmas in July outside, it is December and that means the Museum of East Texas hosted their annual family day this afternoon. Families could get photos with Santa Claus, craft, and enjoy the 25th annual Festival of Trees.
Santa entered the room with his jolly laugh and a “Merry Christmas.”
The prettiest sight to see just may have been the joy and awe in the eyes of children and adults alike.
One woman telling her friend on the phone, “I mean every tree is just beautiful.”
More than 160 Christmas trees created a colorful, lit-up forest for guests to walk through.
“We’re just really fortunate to have such a tremendous facility here and the gil that does the Christmas trees. I’ve never seen anything like it anywhere I’ve ever been,” said Harry Stafford, a tree donor. “There are 166 trees this year, it’s a record.”
The trees stand at all heights, ranging from four feet to twelve feet tall. They are all sponsored by Lufkin businesses and individuals. The funds raised are used toward scholarships for the children's art camp.
Kids anxiously awaited to see Santa and to tell him what they wanted for Christmas.
One child said, “A bike and an um, tablet.”
Families were also able to enjoy the art room, which was filled with crafts for kids of all ages, focused around Christmas, Hannukah, and Kwanza.
“It’s important, I think, that the parents are in there too. It shows the parents that art is okay,” said Barbara Richert, art room coordinator. “Especially if they’re doing it with them. I think it’s very encouraging”
Many parents helped their children cut and glue, others simply supported their child’s creative side.
People are excited about the trees and encourage others to come.
“Everybody needs to come see the trees,” said Stafford. “If they don’t come today, they need to make a point to come see them before they’re down.”
If you were unable to attend today, you can still visit the Festival of Trees, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., admission is free.
The museum will have extended hours Dec. 19-23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
