Tornado Watch issued for several East Texas counties

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - 10:50 AM - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jasper, Newton Counties until 11:45 a.m.
10:42 AM - Tornado Warning issued for Jasper and Newton Counties until 11:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties in East Texas.
According to the National Weather Service, the watch includes Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Tyler, Shelby, and Jasper Counties.
The watch is in effect until 6 p.m.
