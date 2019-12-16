WEBXTRA: Hudson off to a hot 15-0 start

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Basketball team has been perfect through their first 15 games.
The team is 15-0 and for the first time this year cracked the Top 25 rankings for Hoop Insider and the TABC Coach’s poll.
So far the team has won their own district tournament and the Glenn Rose Lion’s Club Tournament this past weekend. Keilohn Ferrell hit a shot with .12 seconds on the clock against Grandview in the Championship game. The shot tied the game and with the free throw, after a shooting foul, Ferrell hit the game winning shot to get Hudson the 45-44 victory. The team returns to the court Tuesday night against Woden.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked with the team Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.