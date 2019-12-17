7 Days of Christmas Recipes: 7 steps to pulled peppermint at Lindale Candy Company

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Candy Company was opened in 1946, and on October 15, 2019 the company will be celebrating 73 years!
Current owners, Jeremiah and Kaitlin Cagle, are the fourth owners of the company, and they plan to keep the long-standing traditions alive through the original recipes, while also bringing in their own touch.
“So we make handmade, homemade treats and candies here,” said Jeremiah. “So for our peppermint, we’re actually one of three places in the nation that make the whole process by hand, where we actually do a hand-pulled peppermint.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.