7 Days of Christmas Recipes: 7 steps to pulled peppermint at Lindale Candy Company

7 Days of Christmas Recipes: 7 steps to pulled peppermint at Lindale Candy Company
Lindale Candy Company (Source: East Texas Weekend)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 17, 2019 at 5:34 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 5:34 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Candy Company was opened in 1946, and on October 15, 2019 the company will be celebrating 73 years!

Current owners, Jeremiah and Kaitlin Cagle, are the fourth owners of the company, and they plan to keep the long-standing traditions alive through the original recipes, while also bringing in their own touch.

“So we make handmade, homemade treats and candies here,” said Jeremiah. “So for our peppermint, we’re actually one of three places in the nation that make the whole process by hand, where we actually do a hand-pulled peppermint.”

You can watch this really cool video of peppermint being made in their candy shop and read the rest of their story by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.