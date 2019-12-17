First Alert: A couple of light freezes expected in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies will combine with calming winds and very dry air to lead to a light freeze across the Piney Woods tonight. Look for wake-up temperatures on Wednesday morning to be in the upper 20's.
Thankfully, abundant sunshine on Wednesday will lead to a cool and pleasant day with afternoon highs topping out in the middle 50′s.
We will get another light freeze from Wednesday night into Thursday morning before we resume chilly nights in the days to follow.
We will get the benefit of plenty of blue sky and sunshine from now through the mid-afternoon hours on Thursday before clouds start to roll back in by Thursday evening. Eventually those clouds will produce a few rain showers under overcast skies on Friday as an upper level disturbance tracks through north Texas.
Some clouds and dampness may linger through the start of the upcoming weekend before skies clear out by late in the day on Saturday, giving us a return to sunshine and seasonally cool temperatures as we approach Christmas Eve next Tuesday.
