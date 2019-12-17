Garrison ISD to cancel class Thursday, Friday because of flu-related absences

GARRISON Texas (KTRE) - Because of a high number of confirmed flu cases, Garrison ISD’s administrators have decided to cancel class Thursday and Friday for the safety of the district’s students. School will resume on Monday, Jan. 7, 2020.
According to a post on the Garrison ISD Facebook page, the school district will be open tomorrow “in order to finalize the fall semester, facilitate transportation arrangements, and allow parents time to prepare.”
However, the school district will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding in trying to keep the students at GISD safe,” the Facebook post stated.
The elementary Christmas program will be canceled because of low student attendance from illness, the Facebook post stated. The annual middle school Cracthit luncheon will be rescheduled for some time in January.
“Garrison ISD will re-open, including students and staff members, on Monday, January 6, 2020,” the Facebook post stated. “Please note that this deviates from the school calendar indicating that school will resume on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.”
