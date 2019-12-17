What you need to know if you are heading to the UIL Football Championships

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One of the best sporting events in the state of Texas takes place later this week. Twelve games over four days will take place inside AT&T Stadium for the 2019 UIL Football Championships.
Two East Texas teams will make the trip to Jerry World and hope to bring home state titles.
In 3A DII, Paul Pewitt will look to win their first state title since they first won the gold at the 1998 2A DII title game. They will take on Gunter Thursday night at 7:00 pm.
The Carthage Bulldogs will appear in their eighth state title game on Friday. The No.2 Bulldogs will take on the No.3 Waco La Vega Pirates. The Pirates won it all last year. Kickoff in the 4A DI title game is 11 am on Friday.
Here is the full schedule:
Dec. 18
Six-Man DI - McLean vs Blum 11 a.m.
Six-Man DII - Matador Motley County vs Richland Springs 2:00 p.m.
2A DI - Post vs Refugio 7 p.m.
Dec. 19
2A DII - Hamlin vs Mart 11 a.m.
3A DI - Pottsboro vs Grandview 3 p.m.
3A DII - Gunter vs Paul Pewitt 7 p.m.
Dec. 20
4A DI - Waco Le Vega vs Carthage 11 a.m.
4A DII - Pleasant Grove vs Wimberley 3 p.m.
5A DI - Denton Ryan vs Shadow Creek 7 p.m.
Dec. 21
5A DII - Aledo vs FB Marshall 11 a.m.
6A DI -North Shore vs Duncanville 3 p.m.
6A DII - Denton Guyer vs Westlake 7 p.m.
Tickets - Tickets for each day are $15 and everyone above the age of 1 will need a ticket. The tickets are for the entire day and not for just one game. The gates will open at 10 a.m. each day.
Parking - Parking will be $20 if you use credit card and $25 if you use cash. Fan buses will be charged $50. All lots will be open and will be available for parking starting at 9 a.m. each day.
Important Information - The following restrictions are from the UIL website. No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands. AT&T Stadium will have a clear bag policy in effect. The policy can be viewed here. Using live streaming sites including Facebook Live, Instagram Live, Twitter Live and YouTube Live to stream the game is strictly prohibited and in direct violation of the UIL’s agreement with its broadcast partners. Please notify media, fans and parents of this policy. Only Point and shoot cameras are allowed. Detachable lenses are not allowed. Banners are allowed at AT&T stadium if it does not impede the sightline of other guests. Banners must be installed immediately before the school’s game and must be removed immediately after the game ends. Banners or signs cannot be attached to sticks or poles. Adhesives and zipties are prohibited. String or elastic cords are suggested alternatives. NO artificial noisemakers are allowed at this event in the stands. NO air horns or whistles will be permitted in the stands. Only man-made noisemakers will be allowed. Ex: jugs with beads, inflatable boom sticks, clackers, cowbells. The only artificial horn allowed will be if a school brings a train horn on the field and can only be used during specific points during the game. Specific rules regarding train horns can be found in the state qualifier information sent to the schools.
