What you need to know if you are heading to the UIL Football Championships

Important Information - The following restrictions are from the UIL website. No powder, confetti, or streamers will be allowed in the stands. AT&T Stadium will have a clear bag policy in effect. The policy can be viewed here. Using live streaming sites including Facebook Live, Instagram Live, Twitter Live and YouTube Live to stream the game is strictly prohibited and in direct violation of the UIL’s agreement with its broadcast partners. Please notify media, fans and parents of this policy. Only Point and shoot cameras are allowed. Detachable lenses are not allowed. Banners are allowed at AT&T stadium if it does not impede the sightline of other guests. Banners must be installed immediately before the school’s game and must be removed immediately after the game ends. Banners or signs cannot be attached to sticks or poles. Adhesives and zipties are prohibited. String or elastic cords are suggested alternatives. NO artificial noisemakers are allowed at this event in the stands. NO air horns or whistles will be permitted in the stands. Only man-made noisemakers will be allowed. Ex: jugs with beads, inflatable boom sticks, clackers, cowbells. The only artificial horn allowed will be if a school brings a train horn on the field and can only be used during specific points during the game. Specific rules regarding train horns can be found in the state qualifier information sent to the schools.