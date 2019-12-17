Lufkin police searching for missing teen, possible runaway

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are searching for a missing teenager they say may have run away from home.
According to Lufkin police, At 9:30 p.m. Monday, they received a call of a possible runaway.
A man reported that his son, 14-year-old Chris Arnold, was supposed to arrive home from school at 911 Mark St. around 4 p.m. but he never did.
The father said his son has a history of running away, but in the past was typically found at a friend’s house.
Officers checked with that friend’s mother and Chris was not there. They also spoke with the friend. He told officers that he and Chris had walked to his home in the 1200 block of Idylwood after school. They then went to Lufkin Mall for several hours. He said they returned to the friend’s home around 7 p.m. and Chris left on foot a short time later. Chris told the friend and his mother that he was going home.
Police said officers searched the area and were unable to locate Chris.
This morning, police received additional information that Chris’ friend had left school and was at Kiwanis Park. Officers responded to the area, found Chris’ friend and called his mother, but did not locate Chris. While walking the trails and searching for Chris, officers located two other students who were skipping class. Their parents were contacted.
Chris is described as a white male, tan complexion, 5’2, 95-100 pounds, black hair, last seen wearing a blue Polo shirt under a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes. He was also carrying a black and red backpack.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.