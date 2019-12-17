Salvation Army teaming with Lufkin Whataburgers to reach goal

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tis the season of gracious giving. The Salvation Army of Lufkin is still out ringing the bells for the Red Kettle campaign.
They are low on kettle donations, because Thanksgiving fell one week later. This leaves only six more days to reach the yearly goal of $125,000.
On Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., they are partnering with all Whataburger locations in Lufkin. Fifty percent of proceeds will go towards the Salvation Army.
“So, again we just ask the community to just come and donate,” Captain Cavon Phillips said. “If you donated once, we really appreciate it. If you donated twice, we appreciate it. But you can continue to help us make a great impact on the Lufkin community by giving.”
The Salvation Army is requesting donations at Whataburger locations. Community involvement is helpful to provide financial, utility assistance and clothing for those in need. You can volunteer at registertoring.com until Dec. 24.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.