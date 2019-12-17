Tuesday’s Weather: Breezy and chilly. Bundle up!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are hanging on this morning, but will gradually clear by afternoon. Despite more sunshine today it will still be quite chilly. North winds will be gusting to 15-20 mph with wind chills in the 20s this morning and the 30s through early afternoon. High temperatures may not even reach 50 degrees in many places today. Winds diminish this evening with temperatures dropping to just below freezing by tomorrow morning. Less wind and more sunshine will make for a much more comfortable day tomorrow. High temperatures on Wednesday will be near average in the mid 50s. The next chance for rain comes late Friday but will clear out before the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.