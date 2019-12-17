VIDEO: After vehicle burglary. suspects tried to use stolen credit cards at Lufkin store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who tried to use credit cards that were stolen during a vehicle burglary at a gym at the Lufkin Walmart.
According to a bulletin on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website, the vehicle burglary occurred in the Planet Fitness parking lot at about 5 p.m. on Nov. 15. Although the truck was locked, the purse and iPad were inside, and the suspects forced entry by breaking a window.
The bulletin states that the suspects, “must have thought the loot in the truck was worth being seen by potential witnesses.”
Within 30 minutes of the vehicle burglary, three men tried to use the victim’s stolen credit cards at self-checkout kiosks at the Walmart store in Lufkin. However, the victim had previously enabled alerts for her credit card accounts, and she knew about the fraudulent activity right away.
“The transactions were declined, and the knowledge provided by the card activity alerts helped investigating officers and Walmart staff to secure video of the offenders,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin states.
The three men allegedly tried to use the stolen credit cards to buy pre-paid credit cards.
If you can identify any of the three men in the video, you may submit a tip by clicking the “Solve This” button below the bulletin on the Crime Stoppers website, by using the app, or by calling (936) 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and a crime-solving tip may be eligible for a reward.
“The entire Crime Stoppers process is handled without identifying the tipster, so no one will know who you are, but only the first, most accurate, crime-solving tip received can be rewarded,” the bulletin states. “Hesitate to submit a tip and someone else might beat you to the reward.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.