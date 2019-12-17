WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches considers making improvements to Sunset Memorial Park

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is considering freeing up more than $250,000 to make improvements to the largest and fastest growing cemetery in the city.
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery was created as a city cemetery in 1946, and in 1954 the city passed an ordinance creating a perpetual care trust fund. The restrictions in that ordinance have created unclear limits on how the money can be used, according to the Nacogdoches city attorney.
The city council will consider an ordinance to get rid of that fund during its regular meeting at 5:30 Tuesday night.
The option to terminate the fund stems from House Bill 2198. The legislation, introduced by Texas State Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, and sponsored by Texas State Sen. Robert Nichols, went into effect Sept. 1, 2019.
It allows municipalities “in a county with a population of at least 40,000 but not more than 80,000 and that contains a portion of the Angelina National Forest may abolish the municipality’s perpetual trust fund for a cemetery and use the fund, including both principal and interest, for permanent improvements to the cemetery.”
That means the City of Nacogdoches can now dissolve the perpetual care trust fund for Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, which would free up about $285,000 to make permanent improvements to the cemetery.
Some of those improvements would include creating two new sections; clearing, grading and fencing work; adding benches and landscaping, expanding electrical service for security lighting and overall expansion of the cemetery, according to the city.
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery is the only one in Nacogdoches that had a perpetual care trust fund. If the City dissolves the fund, it will still be responsible for perpetual care of Sunset and all other city cemeteries.
