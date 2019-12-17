Woman accepts honorary degree on behalf of late husband at TTU commencement ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over the weekend, Texas Tech recognized one of their former students in a special way.
A year ago, student Deshawn Nix passed away. He was supposed to receive his degree this weekend, but since he could not, the university allowed someone close to him to do it in his honor.
Deshawn was almost done with his University Studies degree when he became ill.
He was so close, that from the Cardiac ICU, he had his wife email his professors to make sure he did not fail his classes.
Deshawn’s wife, Ashley Nix, said Texas Tech was a big part of their lives.
“When he passed away, it was, for some reason, it was just really aching on my heart that he hadn’t gotten his degree,” Nix said.
Nix sent an email to her husband’s advisor, asking for some kind of documentation to show their daughter that her dad was working toward a degree.
To her surprise, the university offered her the opportunity to walk for him at graduation this weekend and receive an honorary degree.
“I can’t tell you how healing that was for my heart,” Nix said.
Nix said it was amazing, but emotional.
“As the students are walking in, I think it shouldn’t be me here, it should be him here,” Nix said.
Nix said her husband would work 12-hour days, come home, eat dinner and play with their daughter and then do homework.
“He worked so hard for us and took care of us and then was still trying to pursue his degree,” Nix said.” To me, that’s something I want her to know about her daddy.”
Nix said she is hoping this will inspire her daughter to become a Red Raider one day, too.
