Early Signing Day 2019: What to expect in East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early Signing Day 2019 will have plenty of big-tim high school recruits in East Texas signing their names on National Letter’s of Intent.
High School students and college transfers have from Wednesday Dec. 18 - Friday Dec. 20 to sign letter of intent to play college football. If they do not sign in the three-day windown they will have to wait until February to sign.
Here is a list of East Texas High School athletes that KTRE/KLTV has confirmed on signing day.
8 a.m. Alto High School – Cayle Irvin
9 a.m. Newton High School - James Sylvester, LB - Baylor
9 a.m. Jacksonville High School - Chris Carpenter, WR - Colorado
10 a.m. - Lufkin High School - Jerrin Thompson, DB - Texas, Ja’Lynn Polk, WR - Texas Tech, Cy Murphy - Angelina College baseball, Halea Wells - Southern Arkansas State Tech softball
10 a.m. - John Tyler High School - Kitan Crawford, RB/DB - Texas
10:30 a.m. - Chapel Hill High School - Khalan Griffin, QB - Rice
11:30 a.m. - Tyler Lee - Jamal Ligon, WR - UTSA, Elliot Davison, S - Incarnate Word, Mark Patton, QB - TJC
1 p.m. - Longview High School - Haynes King, QB - Texas A&M, Sawyer Goram- Welch, DT -Texas, ), Keaton King - Grayson CC baseball, Malik Henry - George Mason Basketball, Zekyia Henry - North Carolina Central Softball, Jordan McClain - Houston Softball, Mallory Burgess - Southern Miss soccer, Kennedy Cameron - Norfolk State softball, Kerris Cameron - Norfolk State Softball, Cade Bruce - SFA Golf, Kayla Smith - Centenary College Cheer, Avery Cotton - Arkansas – Rich Mountain Softball, Simran Kortikere - Texas Tennis, Julia Miller - Letourneau University Tennis.
1 p.m. - Central High School - Jenae Robinson - ETBU Softball
2 p.m. - Pine Tree - JJ Sparkman, WR - Texas Tech
4:30 p.m. - Diboll High School - Herbert Gums, OLB - Boise State
