East Texas Ag News: Tips on handling cattle

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Understanding that cattle are herd animals can make it easier to handle them.
When possible, allow cattle to follow each other through handling facilities. Watching one go through a gate or exit a squeeze chute can create a draw to pull other animals into the chute or through the gate.
This may minimize the amount of prodding required to accomplish the task. That’s according to county extension agents in Overton.
You’ll also want to avoid isolating an individual animal. This can create a stressful situation, making that animal harder to handle.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.