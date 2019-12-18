First Alert: Another bout of frost and freezing conditions likely, again.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clear skies will combine with calm winds and very dry air to lead to another freeze and some bouts of frost across the Piney Woods tonight. Look for wake-up temperatures on Thursday morning to be in the middle-to-upper 20′s.
The abundant sunshine on Thursday will lead to a cool and pleasant day with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees.
After receiving lots of blue sky tomorrow, look for a batch of clouds to roll back in by Thursday evening. Eventually those clouds will produce a few light rain showers under overcast skies on Friday as an upper level disturbance tracks through north Texas.
The cloudy skies and the potential for some light rain showers will continue through the day on Saturday, leading to chilly and damp conditions in our part of the state.
Once the slow-moving low-pressure system exits stage left by Saturday night, we will see a return to full blown sunshine by Sunday. The sunny and dry weather will continue through Tuesday as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons. This will make for some great weather in the days leading up to Christmas.
Speaking of Christmas, early returns suggest we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain to go along with mild temperatures.
