Local non-profit helping with litter issue

Angelina County, Texas (KTRE) - Maybe you’ve seen the purple signs on your drive or walk. They read, "Purple Pride, Do Not Litter, City Ordinance 4018, Up to $500 fine. Are they working? Adam Renfro with county Environmental Control said that there is a litter problem, and a local non-profit is helping bring awareness to the issue.
Angelina Beautiful Clean was started 30 years ago with one mission, to educate and empower East Texans to take responsibility for enhancing their environments.
“Before it became what it is today, it was actually just a small beautification committee that started in the chamber and it grew to be such a big need that it expanded to what it is now,” said Jennifer La Courte, Executive Director for Angelina Beautiful/Clean.
Currently they are a free standing, non-profit that does more than just beautification, they do recycling and litter reduction.
“We have seen a lot of growth in the amount of communities that we service at some of our events that we take that ton of information," said La Courte. "So such as household hazardous waste day, our tire collection days, our shredding days. There are people that will drive an hour and a just to come utilize those.”
While ABC can’t reach everyone the county has the Purple Pride signs up as a reminder, not to litter.
“So when you put a sing out there that says, ya know, purple pride, or the one in Huntington or the one in Dibol, and people see that, it’s less likely to happen,” said La Courte.
She said when people move into the area and see current residents keeping their city clean, it offers hope.
“Seeing how much people care for the community already, it really makes you take pride in the growth, continued growth of the community and what you want to see happen,” said La Courte.
If you are looking for ways to get involved they have a community event on January 11th.
“Our quarterly Adopt-a-Highway cleanup. So we go out on the two-mile stretch that we have adopted and we’re gonna clean up the highway and see how much we can get," said La Courte.
If you can’t make it to their January 11th event, you can get a group together, visit the chamber to pick up bags, gloves, and grabbers and do your own pickup.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.