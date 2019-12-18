Lufkin man pleads guilty to Christmas Eve shooting death of woman

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A jury will decide the punishment for a Lufkin man who has pleaded guilty in the 2017 death of a woman on Christmas Eve.
Cedarrius Blake is charged with first-degree murder. Blake entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, and his case will proceed to a jury trial, which prosecutors said they hope begins in Feb. 2020.
Blake was arrested on Dec. 28, 2017, in connection with the shooting death of Tresten Gray. She was found in her car on Tripletree Street in Angelina County.
The punishment for felony first-degree murder spans from 5 years to 99 years in prison and a fine to not exceed $10,000.
