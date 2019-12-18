Lufkin police search for suspect who stole truck, ran victim over during getaway

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are searching for a person they said stole a man’s truck and ran over him in the process of getting away.
According to a Facebook post from Lufkin Police & Fire, Around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, they received a report of an aggravated robbery that had just occurred.
Police said the victim, Joaquin Silva Sr., 64, had left his Chevy truck running in his driveway at 800 N. Third St. when a man came up and stole it. Silva walked out of his home in time to see the man trying to leave in his truck and attempted to stop him. Silva grabbed on to the truck and was dragged into the road where he lost his grip and fell. The suspect then ran over him while fleeing the scene.
Police said Silva was taken to a local hospital. He was later transferred to an out-of-town hospital with numerous broken bones, lacerations, a punctured lung and road rash. He was expected to have surgery today.
An hour later, an officer spotted the stolen truck at the corner of Abney Ave. and Sayers St. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle at the end of Wilma St. The suspect came to a dead end and stopped, but then turned around continued back on to Kurth Dr. A short pursuit then ensued from Wilma St. to the dead end of Minnie Lou St. The suspect fled on foot into a heavily wooded area.
Police said though officers did an extensive search of the area, the suspect was not found.
The only suspect description police said they have at this point is a black male wearing a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
