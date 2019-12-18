Lufkin police search for suspect who stole truck, ran victim over during getaway

Police said the victim, Joaquin Silva Sr., 64, had left his Chevy truck running in his driveway at 800 N. Third St. when a man came up and stole it. Silva walked out of his home in time to see the man trying to leave in his truck and attempted to stop him. Silva grabbed on to the truck and was dragged into the road where he lost his grip and fell. The suspect then ran over him while fleeing the scene.