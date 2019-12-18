Lufkin police: Teenage boy who was reported missing found safe

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday was found safe, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said Wednesday morning that Chris Arnold was found safe around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday and is now back with his parents. She did not go into any further detail about where he was found.
On Tuesday,Chris’ father told police that his son was supposed to arrive home from school at a home in the 900 block of Mark Street, but he never did. The man told Lufkin PD officers that Chris has a history of running away, but in the past, he has typically been found at a friend’s house.
“Officers checked with that friend’s mother and Chris was not there. They also spoke with the friend. He told officers that he and Chris had walked to his home in the 1200 block of Idylwood after school,” a press release stated. “They then went to Lufkin Mall for several hours. He said they returned to the friend’s home around 7 p.m. and Chris left on foot a short time later. Chris told the friend and his mother that he was going home.”
LPD officers search the area, but they were unable to find Chris.
On Tuesday morning, the Lufkin Police Department received word that Chris’ friend had left school and was at Kiwanis Park. Officers responded to the area, found Chris’ friend and called his mother, but they didn’t find Chris.
“While walking the trails and searching for Chris, officers located two other students who were skipping class.,” a press release stated. “Their parents were contacted.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.