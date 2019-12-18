Lufkin police: Teenage boy who was reported missing found safe

“Officers checked with that friend’s mother and Chris was not there. They also spoke with the friend. He told officers that he and Chris had walked to his home in the 1200 block of Idylwood after school,” a press release stated. “They then went to Lufkin Mall for several hours. He said they returned to the friend’s home around 7 p.m. and Chris left on foot a short time later. Chris told the friend and his mother that he was going home.”