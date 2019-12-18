Man found guilty in Polk County illegal gambling operation

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man has been found guilty in connection to an illegal gambling operation in Polk County.
According to a press release from the Polk County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday, Dec. 17th, a Polk County jury found Carey Glass, 48, of Wallisville, Texas, guilty of Promotion of Gambling and Possession of Gambling Devices/Paraphernalia.
The release said the cases arose from a tip that led the Polk County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a building in Onalaska, Texas that once housed a business known as the Watering Hole Marina.
When deputies, assisted by the Department of Public Safety, arrived on scene, two individuals outside of the location immediately fled on foot. Law enforcement officers were able to eventually capture them, but not before having to subdue one of the individuals with a taser. Officers noted that the windows and doors of the building had been covered and there were surveillance cameras monitoring the outside of the building.
The release said a search of the building yielded 37 different electronic video style gambling machines, two handguns, marijuana and a large amount of cash. Among the five individuals arrested in connection with the gambling operation, was Carey Glass. Glass was found to be in possession of cash and documents that appeared to be ledgers reflecting bets made and cash paid out. Law enforcement officers seized the machines and the cash totaling more than $11,000.00 and charged Glass with Promotion of Gambling and Possession of Gambling Devices/Paraphernalia.
The release said on December 17th a Polk County jury found Glass guilty of the both offenses, which both carry a maximum penalty of up to a year in county jail and up to a $4,000.00 fine. According to the testimony by a law enforcement witness at trial, Glass claimed he did not know what was going on at the establishment and he was only paid to pick up “packages” at various locations by the owner. However, when pressed by the lead investigator, Lieutenant Andy Lowrie, Glass said he did not know the name of the owner, nor was he able to provide the exact locations of the other pickups he made.
The release said Assistant District Attorney, Tommy L. Coleman, who prosecuted the case, argued to the jury that, “to find the defendant not guilty would be giving him the green light to go back to engaging in a gambling enterprise in our community, you would be saying you’re OK with gambling, drugs and guns in our community.”
Following the guilty verdict the case was reset to February 7, 2020 for a sentencing hearing before the judge that presided over the case, Tom Brown.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.