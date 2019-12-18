Man found guilty in Polk County illegal gambling operation

The release said on December 17th a Polk County jury found Glass guilty of the both offenses, which both carry a maximum penalty of up to a year in county jail and up to a $4,000.00 fine. According to the testimony by a law enforcement witness at trial, Glass claimed he did not know what was going on at the establishment and he was only paid to pick up “packages” at various locations by the owner. However, when pressed by the lead investigator, Lieutenant Andy Lowrie, Glass said he did not know the name of the owner, nor was he able to provide the exact locations of the other pickups he made.