Nacogdoches police: Man used knife, threats to hold woman against her will

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with allegations that he held a woman against her will in an apartment overnight.
LaJuan Vandalle Washington, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping - terrorize charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.
According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the incident occurred in the 100 block of East Seale Street between 4 p.m. Monday and 7:37 a.m. Tuesday. Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that NPD officers were initially dispatched out to that address to check out a 911 call about a disturbance.
The Nacogdoches PD officers learned more details after they got to the scene and investigated. Ayres said Washington used what appeared to be a kitchen knife and threats of bodily injury to hold the woman against her will overnight in the apartment. Ayres said Washington and the victim know each other.
The victim was not injured in the incident, Ayres said.
Washington was arrested at the scene without incident and taken to the county jail.
