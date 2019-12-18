Officials fight Union Pacific lawsuit that threatens East Texas jobs

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The City of Palestine moved on Tuesday to file an initial response to a lawsuit involving Union Pacific.
In the suit, Union Pacific requests a court invalidate an 1872 pact that keeps a certain number of jobs (0.52% of total employees) in Palestine.
If the courts side with Union Pacific, more than 60 jobs would be in jeopardy.
According to State Rep. Cody Harris, about 150 people attended a special city council meeting on Tuesday in hopes of urging officials to fight the suit.
“The courts have sided with the city of Palestine several times in the past over this exact same issue,” Rep. Harris said. “And we’re hoping they will do so again.”
Union Pacific spokeswomen Raquel Espinoza provided KLTV with the following response: “Union Pacific is improving operations to meet customer needs and continue to be a competitive transportation mode. We are seeking relief from an agreement originally made with a predecessor railroad in 1872, which prevents us from implementing modern railroad practices in the City of Palestine and Anderson County, Texas. We have been a part of the community since our merger with Missouri Pacific in 1997 and will continue providing the same level of service to customers.”