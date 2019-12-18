7th Day of Christmas recipes on East Texas Kitchen: Unique 7Up recipes for the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There are so many delicious recipes on the internet that use carbonated beverages, and they seem even more prevalent during the holidays. There are things like Coca-Cola Cake, Dr. Pepper meatballs, and more. On this seventh day of our East Texas Kitchen recipes countdown, we thought we’d have fun with the number seven and share some recipes that use 7Up or you other favorite lemon-lime soda.